Man, 18, arrested after allegedly killing juvenile girlfriend’s kittens, assaulting her, her brother

OGDEN, Utah, March 30, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City police arrested an 18-year-old man Saturday after he allegedly killed his juvenile girlfriend’s two kittens, and told her she was next.

Edwin Sebastian Chavez was booked into the Weber County Correctional Facility for investigation of alleged:

Two counts of aggravated cruelty to an animal, a third-degree felony

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Assault, a class B misdemeanor

Possession of controlled substance, marijuana/spice, a class B misdemeanor

Purchase possess, consume by minor measurable amounts, a class B misdemeanor

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

According to arrest documents filed for Chavez, Ogden City Police officers arrived after a report from a juvenile female victim saying Chavez had killed her kittens and was fighting with her family.

Arriving officers observed Chavez strike the girl’s brother (victim 2) in the face with a closed fist after spotting arriving police, the affidavit says.

“It was advised that Edwin was intoxicated and was gulping the bottle prior to law enforcement arrival and a large bottle of alcoholic beverage was observed in his bedroom with shot glasses that still contained liquid,” the statement says. “Your affiant observed a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from Edwin who is under the age of 21 years old.”

The officer also observed two lifeless kittens in a cat bed in the garage.

“Fresh blood was observed on the floor of the garage. Victim 1 (the female) stated the kittens had urinated on the bed and Edwin got upset and began hitting the two small kittens against the wall while in their cat bed. It should be noted that officers responded to a report of Edwin stealing the victims cats in the past after having an argument. It was reported that Edwin had stated that she was next after killing her cats, and dispatch confirmed that she overheard someone in the phone call yell ‘I’m going to kill you, motherf**ker.’

“Victim 1 advised me that Edwin had yelled at her after killing the kittens, and slapped her on the left side of her face with an opened palm. It was also reported that while she was on the bed, Edwin had grabbed her throat with both hands and applied pressure for about three seconds before she was able to get him off of her.”

The girl said she “did not lose consciousness, and denied medical. Your affiant was also advised when victim 1 attempted to tell another individual in the residence, Edwin grabbed a pillow and placed it over her face in attempts to suffocate her.”

Chavez was ordered held without bail.