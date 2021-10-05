Man, 19, arrested after shooting death of West Jordan teen outside victim’s residence

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The West Jordan Police Department has made an arrest in the shooting death of Jacob Jeremy Hansen, the teen shot and killed at his West Jordan home Monday.

“Last night WJPD located and arrested Cody Ivory 9-9-02,” a statement from the department says.

“Ivory was booked on homicide, aggravated robbery, felony discharge of a firearm and obstruction charges.”

Charging documents for Ivory, 19, are not yet on file.

Deputy Chief Rich Bell, West Jordan Police Department, told Gephardt Daily officers were notified at about 10:25 a.m. Monday of a shooting in the area of 3500 West and 8500 South.

Hansen, 16, was originally described by police as being 17 years old.

“When they arrived, they found a male, who was later determined to be a 17-year-old (16-year-old) male who lived in that residence, and had been shot,” Bell said Monday. “He was transported to the hospital where he later passed away.”

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.