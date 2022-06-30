Man, 19, jailed after allegedly firing gun at juveniles in Kearns residence, threatening adult, fleeing police

KEARNS, Utah, June 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court records reveal the name of a man arrested on multiple felony charges after law enforcement officials say he fired a gun at juveniles in a Kearns residence, then chased the youths who escaped the house.

Christobal Galvan, 19, faces preliminary charges of:

Two counts of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony

Aggravated child abuse, intentionally or knowingly, a second-degree felony

Felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony

Threat/use of a dangerous weapon in a first, a class A misdemeanor

Failure to stop at command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor

Threat of violence, a class B misdemeanor

Criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor

A probable cause statement filed by an officer of the Unified Police Department says officers were flagged down by someone who escaped from the house, and reported Galvan had fired his handgun at a 17-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy, and an adult who was also inside a residence. Galvan is well known to the victims.

The neighborhood was placed on lockdown, and “Officers set up containment in the area and multiple K-9s, a police drone, and a police helicopter responded to assist in searching.

“After an extensive search Christobal was located and taken into custody. Nearby where Christobal was located, a bag containing some firearm magazines and some ammunition were located. In another spot near where Christobal was located two handguns were located.”

Officers interviewed victims, and “the two juvenile victims stated Christobal got into an argument with the 12 year old and said, ‘Shut up or I’ll shoot you,'” Galvan’s probable cause statement says.

“Christobal then produced his handgun and pointed it in the direction of the two juveniles and discharged it once, striking the wall and going into the water heater in the adjacent room. Christobal then pointed his firearm at the 12 year old again. The two juveniles then proceeded to run out of the room and out of the house. Christobal chased the two briefly and then ran out of the house as well. As he ran out of the house, Christobal pointed his firearm at the mother of the two juveniles.”

The probable cause statement does not note any any physical injuries sustained by victims, and UPD spokeswoman Sgt. Melody Cutler confirmed no one was hit by gunfire.

Post Miranda, Galvan declined to speak with officers about the incident. He was booked into the Salt Lake County jail, system, where he is being held without bail.