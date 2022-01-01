Man, 20, jailed after alleged assault on woman, Murray police

MURRAY, Utah, Jan. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 20-year-old man has been booked into the Salt Lake County jail system after Murray police say he assaulted a woman, then assaulted officers trying to book him into jail.

The suspect, whose name Gephardt Daily is withholding to protect the privacy of his alleged victim, faces charges of:

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Two counts of assault against a peace officer/military, second or subsequence, a third-degree felony

Interference with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

The probable cause statement, filed by an officer of the Murray Police Department, says that on Thursday, the suspect allegedly threw the female victim on a bed and got on top of her to choke her.

“The victim had bruising to her left eye, her neck and forehead consistent with the victim’s statement,” the officer’s statement says. “The victim also had a bite mark on her back from (the suspect). The victim reported that she is pregnant with (the suspect’s) child and he knows about it. Injuries were documented with photographs.

“I searched (the suspect’s) criminal history and it was found that he has two prior convictions for domestic violence.”

Outside the jail, the suspect “had slipped his handcuffs to the front and began to fight with officers,” the affidavit says.

“During the altercation with officers he kicked one officer in the face,” the police statement says. The suspect “also grabbed hold of another officer’s exterior vest and elbowed him a couple of times. (The suspect) also had a prior conviction for assaulting/resisting arrest.

“The current offense is a felony committed while on probation or parole, or while free on bail awaiting trial on a previous felony charge. There is substantial evidence to support the felony charge.”

The suspect is being held without bail.