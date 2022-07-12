Man, 21, killed in Rich County rollover after swerving to avoid head-on collision

RICH COUNTY, Utah, July 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 21-year-old man driving in Rich County Sunday died after he swerved to avoid a head-on collision, and rolled his car.

The victim was ejected from his vehicle, and died at the scene, near mile marker 26 of State Route 16. The accident happened at about 5:42 p.m.

“At this location, there are two lanes,” says a Utah Highway Patrol statement. “One lane northbound and one lane southbound. The driver of the vehicle moved into the southbound lanes to pass the car in front of him in the lane he was traveling. There was a vehicle traveling southbound at this time.

“The male driver swerved to avoid a head-on collision. The male driver lost control of his vehicle and ran off the road to the right. The vehicle rolled and the driver was ejected and sustained fatal injuries at the scene.”

The name of the victim has not yet been released. Gephardt Daily will share any further details that are released.