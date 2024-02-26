Man, 23, arrested after found with distributable amounts of meth, cocaine, heroin

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 26, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A man known to have sold heroin to Utah undercover agents numerous times was arrested Sunday after drugs were found in his Salt Lake County residence.

A search warrant was served and turned up about a half-pound of a crystalline substance that field tested positive for meth, says an arrest document filed for Juan Carlos Barajas Bojorquez by an officer of the Davis County Task Force. Nearby at the same residence, multiple receipts for international money transfers were located.

At a rented West Valley City storage unit, officers found packages nearly identical to those found at the residence containing approximately 30 pounds of a crystalline substance that also field tested positive for meth.

Officers also found a powdered white substance that weighed about 357 grams, which field tested positive for cocaine, and a brown, rock-like substance that field tested positive as heroin and weighed 2.4 pounds.

The storage unit had been under observation, and officers believe Barajas, age 23, visited the unit almost daily.

Barajas is also known to make frequent visits to Phoenix and San Diego, and he has a wife, child and other family members living in Mexico. The officer suggested Barajas be held without bail since he has no Utah ties.

Barajas was ordered held without bail for investigation of possession of three counts of intent to distribute a controlled substance, each a second-degree felony.