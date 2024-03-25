Man, 26, charged with 6 counts of traffic-related attempted murder in SLC, Sandy

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 25, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office has filed 10 felony charges, including six attempted murder charges, against a man who was allegedly involved in four pedestrian crashes over a seven-month period.

Anh Duy Pham, 26, has been charged with:

Six counts of attempted murder, a first-degree felony

Four counts of failure to stop at the scene of a serious injury, a third-degree felony

Two counts of failure to stop at an injury accident, a class A misdemeanor

“These were allegedly predatory targetings shrouded in the shadow of accidents,” Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said in a released statement.

“These charges were able to be filed because of great police work done by the Salt Lake City Police Department and Sandy City Police Department in coordination with prosecutors from our office. Using technology, these agencies and our office were able to connect the cases together.”

A statement released by Salt Lake City police cites the following instances:

On Aug. 22, 2023, Pham is accused of hitting a 36-year-old woman at 1000 West 500 South.

On Feb. 24, 2024, Pham is accused of hitting a 50-year-old woman and a juvenile at 1700 East Lipman Drive. The Sandy Police Department is investigating this case.

On Feb. 28, 2024, Pham is accused of hitting a 44-year-old woman and a 50-year-old woman at Laird Avenue and Douglas Street.

On March 11, year, Pham is accused of hitting a 20-year-old woman at 600 West North Temple. The crash resulted in critical injuries to the victim.

While the CAR Team investigated the March 11 crash, detectives distributed a flyer hoping to identify the suspect car.

“A detective with the SLCPD’s Auto Theft/Hit and Run Unit, investigating several of the earlier hit and runs, recognized the car in the March 11 crash matched the description in the other hit and run crashes,” the police statement says.

“On Wednesday, March 13 of this year, detectives arrested Pham and booked him into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on charges connected to the March 11 case.

“Detectives from the CAR Team and SLCPD Auto Theft/Hit and Run Unit began reviewing other hit and run reports and found consistencies from the cases, including the description of the suspect’s car and witness statements who said the crashes appeared intentional.

“The Salt Lake City Police Department’s Intel and Analysis Unit also greatly contributed to this investigation.”

The investigation into these, and other cases, are ongoing, the statement says. Additional charges could be filed as the investigation proceeds.

“To protect the ongoing investigations, no additional information about the individual cases is available for release.”

Gill asked anyone with additional information to come forward.

“We continue to investigate other similar matters and encourage anyone with information to contact their local law enforcement. All persons accused of wrongdoing are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.”