Man, 26, dead after 70-foot fall from cliff overlooking Lake Powell

KANE COUNTY, Utah, May 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is dead after a fall from a cliff overlooking Lake Powell.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday that on Wednesday, a man called dispatch to report his friend, 26-year-old Ian Brisbin, had fallen from Alstrom Point, a remote location favored by photographers. The point overlooks Gunsight Bay and Padre Bay.

The caller said he and Brisbin, both residents of the nearby Page, Arizona area, had been camping at the point, and Brisbin was missing Wednesday morning.

“The caller had gone to bed after midnight while Ian stayed up to watch the stars,” the KCSO statement says. “When the caller woke the morning of the 14th, he was unable to locate Ian. He eventually looked over to the edge of the cliff and noticed some belongings. Ian’s body was then located about 70 feet below.”

After Brisbin was determined to be deceased, a technical rope team reached his body, which was then raised by rope rescue personnel from Kane County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue and National Park Service.

The body was taken to the Utah Medical Examiner’s office.

“At this time the incident appears to be an accident,” the Sheriff’s statement says. “Kane County wishes to express condolences to Ian’s family in Arizona and our gratitude to the many skilled responders who participated in the difficult recovery.”