Man, 28, dies after sideswipe collision in Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, March 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 28-year-old man died Tuesday morning after police say two vehicles sideswiped each other in northeastern Box Elder County.

The crash occurred about 9:10 a.m. on state Route 38 about a mile south of Collinston, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

A 2001 Ford F-250 was traveling north on the two-lane road when it got into a “side-swipe type collision” with a southbound 2005 Mazda, UHP stated in a news release.

“The Ford swerved to the right and onto the shoulder and overcorrected back to the left. The pickup rolled, partially ejecting the driver. The driver of the Ford sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene,” the release states.

The driver’s side doors of the Mazda “were peeled off from the crash,” according to UHP. The 22-year-old driver of the Mazda was not injured.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles at the time of the crash, the release states.

SR-38 was closed for more than four hours while officials investigated the crash, according to UHP.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, the release states.