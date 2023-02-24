Man, 29, dead after collision with tow truck on I-15 in Murray

MURRAY, Utah, Feb. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 29-year-old driver died Wednesday after he lost control of his car and swerved into a tow truck hauling a vehicle on Interstate 15.

At 5:13 p.m., the driver, in a black Subaru Legacy, entered I-15 northbound from the 5300 South on-ramp, a statement from Utah Highway Patrol says.

“The vehicle’s driver started to lose control in the snowy road conditions,” the UHP news release says. “The car was fishtailing and swerved into lane two in front of a tow truck hauling a vehicle. The front of the tow truck struck the driver’s side doors of the Subaru.

“The 29-year-old male driver sustained fatal injuries from the crash and died en route to the hospital. The driver of the tow was uninjured. No other vehicles or passengers were involved.”

The northbound lanes of I-15 were restricted during the crash investigation, the UHP news release says.