Man, 3 boys arrested after spate of Eagle Mountain vehicle burglaries

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, March 25, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah County Sheriff deputies assigned to Eagle Mountain received multiple tips about vehicle thefts over the weekend, and were able to arrest an 18-year-old man and three younger suspects still classified as juveniles.

“UCSO deputies had obtained videos of the suspects committing the crimes and they were seen driving a dark-colored Tesla car,” a Utah County Sheriff’s statement says. “Deputies were able to track down one of the items that had been stolen by using a ‘find my device’ type of application. The item was located in Tooele County. UCSO Deputies and Detectives responded to the home and a search warrant was obtained for the residence.”

The adult male, Colton Roger Jones, was taken into custody and booked into the Utah County Jail. He was arrested for investigation of:

Theft, value of $500 to $1,500, from a prohibited merchant, a third-degree felony

Theft, value of $500 to $1,500, a class A misdemeanor

16 counts of burglary of a vehicle as a class A misdemeanor

Two counts of burglary of a vehicle as a class B misdemeanor

Two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class B misdemeanor

Four counts of theft valued at less than $500, a class B misdemeanor

Four counts of unlawful use of a financial card valued at less than $500, a class B misdemeanor

Criminal mischief with loss of less than $500, a class B misdemeanor

“Charges are being referred to the 4th District Juvenile court on three other juvenile males that also participated in the incidents,” Jones’ arrest document says.

“Most of the stolen property was recovered during the investigation. It was also learned that the group attempted to use the stolen credit cards at McDonalds after their crime spree.”

Jones was booked into the Utah County jail system on Sunday, where he remained incarcerated as of Tuesday afternoon.

The UCSO shared a bit of advice:

“As a reminder, please lock your car doors at night and don’t leave valuables in your vehicles.”