Man, 38, found dead in Davis County Jail cell; foul play not suspected

FARMINGTON, Utah, June 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 38-year-old inmate was found dead Friday morning in his cell at the Davis County Jail.

The Davis County Sheriff’s Office said the man was found unresponsive in his cell during a morning headcount. No foul play is suspected, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man’s family has been notified, jail officials said, though his name was not released.

“This is a difficult loss for our staff,” said Arnold Butcher, chief deputy with the sheriff’s office. “Our team of corrections and medical personnel do all they can to ensure those in our care are looked after like one of their own.”

Butcher said mental health resources have been made available to employees and those in custody.

The man’s cause of death will be determined by the state medical examiner’s office.