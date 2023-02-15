Man, 55, dies after being hit in crosswalk on Redwood Road in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 55-year-old man died Tuesday evening after being hit by a car while crossing Redwood Road in Salt Lake City, police said.

Officers responded at 7:12 p.m. to 700 North and Redwood Road, where witnesses reported a crash involving a car and a man walking in the street, according to a news release from the Salt Lake City Police Department.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department responded and found the man in the roadway, the release states. The man died at the scene, police said. His identity was not released Tuesday night.

The driver of the car remained on scene and was cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

Based on their preliminary investigation, detectives believe the man was walking westbound in the crosswalk against the light at 700 North when he was struck by a southbound vehicle, police said.

This crash marks the third traffic-related fatality in Salt Lake City for 2023.