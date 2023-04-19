Man, 60, dies after 2-vehicle crash near Logan-Cache Airport

LOGAN, Utah, April 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 60-year man died Tuesday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash near Logan-Cache Airport.

Police and fire crews responded at 12:17 p.m. to a crash between a Buick sedan and a Chevy pickup truck near 900 West and Airport Road, according to a news release from the Logan City Police Department.

Police began CPR on the driver of the sedan until paramedics arrived to continue live-saving measures, the release states. Those efforts were unsuccessful, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity was not immediately released.

“The Logan Police Department would like to extend condolences to all those affected by this tragic accident,” the release states.

The driver of the pickup sustained only minor injuries in the crash, according to the police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.