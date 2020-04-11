Man, 77, killed in auto-pedestrian accident in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, Utah, April 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is dead after an early morning auto-pedestrian accident in Smithfield.

Smithfield City Police were dispatched at 4:50 a.m. to the area of 100 S. Main St.

According to a police statement, the man, 77-year-old Larold Nyman, was walking across west across Main Street when he was struck by a white sedan.

Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful, and Nyman was declared dead at the scene.

The driver, who was unhurt, remained at the scene. The driver reportedly did not see Nyman due to the darkness and low visibility.

Police detected no signs of impairment in the driver, who was released at the scene. No charges have been filed, the Smithfield Police Department statement says.

The statement said officers learned Nyman often crossed Main Street to use a nearby laundromat.