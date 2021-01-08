Man, 81, confirmed dead after crash near Point of the Mountain

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
An 81-year-old driver died in a rollover crash near the Point of the Mountain on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Photo: Utah County Sheriff's Office

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An 81-year-old man was found deceased after a rollover crash near Point of the Mountain and the Flight Park, in Utah County.

It was believed initially that there may have been passengers in the car, but the Utah County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed there were none, and the man found had been the only person in the car.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon, Utah County Sheriff’s Office, released the following statement:

“The driver was the only occupant in the fatal crash off of southbound East Frontage Road in Utah County at Point of the Mountain,” he wrote. “Initial information was that there were passengers.

“He is 81, from Utah County. His name will be released tomorrow.”

