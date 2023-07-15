Man accused of biting police officers following alleged assault in Highland

HIGHLAND, Utah, July 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A domestic violence suspect threatened police officers with a high-pressure hose, a golf club and his teeth before he could be arrested.

Summoned to a home in Highland on a trespassing call, officers were informed the man had recently stolen the family dogs and assaulted his mother, the Lone Peak Police Department said in a press release.

“The adult son was seen in the backyard and police were called to remove him from the residence,” the department said in describing the Thursday incident. “The man refused to leave and continued to tell officers to leave his property while yelling obscenities.

“The suspect was holding a high-pressure water hose and would spray the officers with water if they attempted to approach him.”

He also brandished a golf club before officers were able to distract him and evade the hose and golf club, police said.

“The suspect was non-compliant and resisting arrest while spitting and biting officers. He was taken into custody and medical was called to check on him. He refused medical attention and continued being belligerent towards everyone on scene.”

One officer was bitten badly enough to need testing and possible treatment for any diseases passed from the suspect.

The man was taken to the Utah County Jail and booked on suspicion of assaulting a peace officer, two counts of theft, domestic violence assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.