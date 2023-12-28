Man accused of crashing into police vehicle while fleeing in stolen Jeep

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, Dec. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are looking for a man who damaged an officer’s vehicle while fleeing in a stolen Jeep on Thursday.

A Cottonwood Heights police officer spotted a white Jeep reported as stolen on Ft. Union Boulevard about 10:10 a.m. and began following the vehicle.

The driver attempted to lose the police tail in the area of 7450 South and 900 East, Cottonwood Heights Police Sgt. Gary Young told Gephardt Daily.

Another officer responded and helped block the fleeing vehicle in the area, Young said.

“Unfortunately, the driver decided to run into [the other officer’s] vehicle and then proceeded to drive through the vinyl fence and escaped,” he said.

The officers pursued the vehicle for a short time but ultimately lost sight of it, Young said.

The Jeep was later spotted by police officers in Murray, where the man and woman got out of the vehicle and fled on foot, police said.

Officers found the Jeep abandoned, and the woman was taken into custody, Young said.

The woman helped police identify the man driving the car, he said. Officers continue to search for the man, according to police.

One Cottonwood Heights police vehicle sustained minor damage when the fleeing vehicle crashed into it, Young said.