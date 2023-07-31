Man accused of exposing himself, urinating, assaulting witness while intoxicated in Provo Canyon

PROVO, Utah, July 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 36-year-old man was arrested for allegedly exposing himself and urinating in front of a crowd while intoxicated and then assaulting a witness in Provo Canyon.

Edward Porter, 36, of Salt Lake City, had been rafting on the Provo River with friends Sunday afternoon when he stopped to urinate near Frazier Park, 3362 E. Provo Canyon Road, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

A large group of people were recreating in the area, and Edwards’ “genitals were clearly exposed” to the crowd while he urinated, according to a probable cause statement filed in Utah County Justice Court.

“An individual fishing in the area told Edward, ‘put it away and get outta here, you are drunk,'” the arresting sheriff’s deputy wrote. “Edwards finished urinating then charged the victim and punched the victim in the mouth.”

The victim was able to take Porter to the ground, and Porter’s friends prevented him from attacking the witness again, according the affidavit.

“While speaking with Edward in the parking lot after the incident, I could smell the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage,” the deputy wrote.

A breath test indicated his blood alcohol level was .185, according to court documents.

Porter was arrested for investigation of: