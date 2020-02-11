Man accused of holding woman against her will leads police on 125 mph chase

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police from multiple agencies responded after a reported kidnapping, which sparked a police chase overnight, and ended with one man in custody.

The incident started at about 3:30 p.m. Monday with the alleged kidnapping, spokesman Jason Nielsen, Sandy Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.

“At around 8400 S. Sandy Parkway, the suspect met up with the victim, she was in his car, he drove off, and held her in his car for several hours while he drove around the valley,” Nielsen said. “She said she wasn’t injured, and she told officers she was able to get away.”

While detectives were interviewing the woman in the early hours of Tuesday, the suspect drove up in what turned out to be a stolen vehicle, Nielsen said.

“So our officers attempted to stop him, so he ends up hitting one of our cars, and flees. That’s when the pursuit happened.”

Nielsen said the pursuit happened in Magna at about 1:20 a.m. West Valley City Police were able to locate the suspect after he fled. The chase crossed city boundaries, and multiple agencies were involved.

The suspect, later identified as Floyd Raymond Mares, 55, was pursued for about 20 minutes, and finally crashed into a front yard at Indiana Avenue and Redwood Road. He was taken into custody, and transported to a hospital for evacuation.

“The vehicle he was in was stolen and he also had other felony warrants on top of the additional felonies he picked up tonight,” Nielsen said.

Mares faces initial charges of failure to stop at the command of police and violation of parole or probation. Both area third-degree felonies. Additional charges are pending.