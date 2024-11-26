Man accused of Murray shooting murder has history of violence, gang involvement, police say

MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 26, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The man arrested last week by Murray City police for the alleged shooting murder of a male victim was on probation, is a known gang member, and has a history of violent acts, court documents say.

Twenty-two year old Pirawn Yohan Mula, also known as Popeye, was arrested just after noon Friday, following the shooting, reported at about 8 p.m. Thursday.

Murray City police responded to the scene, but could not save the victim, Mula’s probable cause statement says.

“Witnesses and other involved subjects told detectives that Pirawn arrived at the scene and got into a physical altercation with the victim in the parking lot before Pirawn drew a handgun and shot the victim in the head.

“The victim dropped to the ground and was shot again at close range by Pirawn. Pirawn ran to the white SUV and fled the scene.”

“There is no evidence to support that any level of self defense, negligence or recklessness was involved in this incident.”

Photo by Gephardt Daily Samuel Price

Mula was booked into the Salt Lake County jail and ordered held without bail. He was booked for investigation of murder, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, discharge (twice) of a firearm, and intoxication.

“Pirawn knows several or most of the witnesses at this location who provided information to officers that led to his arrest,” his affidavit says, when recommending he be held without bail.

“Pirawn has an extensive gang and violent history and is a threat to the public and those involved in this incident.”

A court records check shows that in January of this year, Mula pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, reduced to a third-degree felony as part of a plea deal.

Another court document concerned restitution owed in connection to a juvenile offense, the nature of which was not disclosed.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this case as it develops.