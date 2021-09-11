Man accused of shooting 3 men in Salt Lake City alley arrested

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The suspected shooter in an assault that left three men shot in a downtown Salt Lake City alley on Aug. 27 has been taken into custody.

Rene Mendoza, 27, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.

The fight happened at 2 a.m. that morning in an alley just east of 321 S. Main. Salt Lake Police officers have said the incident may have started as an attempted robbery.

“During the fight the AP used a pistol and shot three victims in the lower extremities,” Mendoza’s probable cause statement says.

“The AP (accused person) fled the scene before officers arrived. The AP was identified by Gang Detectives as the shooter through surveillance video from the incident.”

Previously arrested in the case was Justin Travis Singer, 32, who was accused of participating in the events leading up to the shooting. Singer was arrested on three counts of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony.

The men shot were reported to be shot were ages 22, 25 and 31, and did not suffer life-threatening injuries, SLCPD Lt. Dave Cracroft told Gephardt Daily after the incident.

Arriving officers provided first aid and applied tourniquets to two of the victims before they were transported, Cracroft said.

Both Mendoza and Singer were ordered to be held without bail.