Man accused of shooting guns while drunk at Layton apartment complex

LAYTON, Utah, April 14, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A 22-year-old man was arrested early Sunday after witnesses told police he was shooting guns outside a Layton apartment complex while intoxicated.

Four possible bullet holes were found in the balcony of one residence at the apartment complex at 1195 N. Main St., according to a probable cause statement filed by Layton police.

Police say Isaac Michael Wixom fired shots just after 3 a.m. from both a rifle and handgun while “stumbling around” outside the apartment complex. No one was injured in the shooting.

Witnesses told police Wixom fired “several rounds” at the complex, arrest documents say, and officers later found four bullet casings where he had been standing. They also recovered both the rifle and handgun in the area, according to court documents.

Wixom later told police “he meant to fire his rifle into the air, knowing that the rounds would strike or fall down and strike the habitable structure instead of hitting a person,” arrest documents say.

Police say Wixom was slurring his speech and smelled of alcohol when interviewed by officers.

He was arrested for investigation of:

Four counts of discharge of a firearm in the direction of a building, a third-degree felony

Two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence of alcohol, a class B misdemeanor

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

Wixom is being held without bail in the Davis County Jail.