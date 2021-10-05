Man air lifted to hospital after side-by-side falls 150 yards down mountainside in Utah County

By
Nancy Van Valkenburg
-
Life Flight Helicopter
File Photo: Gephardt Daily/Monico Garza/SLCScanner

SPANISH FORK CANYON, Utah, Oct. 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was Life Flighted to an area hospital Tuesday after the side-by-side he was trying to drive onto a trailer fell down an incline and tumbled about 150 yards down a mountainside.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon, Utah County Sheriff’s Office, told Gephardt Daily the man broke both bones in one leg, just below the knee.

“He also had some head injuries and bleeding, but nothing that appeared life threatening,” Cannon said. “He was in a lot of pain, but he was doing well, alert and talking to us. His leg is going to sore.”

The accident happened at about 7 a.m. Tuesday 10 miles up Sheep Creek Road in Spanish Fork Canyon.

The red pin marks the location of Sheep Creek Road. Image: Google Maps

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here