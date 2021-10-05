Man air lifted to hospital after side-by-side falls 150 yards down mountainside in Utah County

SPANISH FORK CANYON, Utah, Oct. 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was Life Flighted to an area hospital Tuesday after the side-by-side he was trying to drive onto a trailer fell down an incline and tumbled about 150 yards down a mountainside.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon, Utah County Sheriff’s Office, told Gephardt Daily the man broke both bones in one leg, just below the knee.

“He also had some head injuries and bleeding, but nothing that appeared life threatening,” Cannon said. “He was in a lot of pain, but he was doing well, alert and talking to us. His leg is going to sore.”

The accident happened at about 7 a.m. Tuesday 10 miles up Sheep Creek Road in Spanish Fork Canyon.