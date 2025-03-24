Man airlifted after collision Sunday in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, March 24, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A westbound driver near Wendover on Interstate 80 was airlifted to a hospital after crashing into the back of a semi at about 4:34 p.m. Sunday.

The car, a Ford SUV, then caught fire, but the driver made it out before that happened. The SUV driver was left in serious to critical condition.

“He was airlifted from the scene to an area hospital,” Sgt. Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol, told Gephardt Daily.

The semi driver was not injured, Roden said. Westbound I-80 was closed for several hours during the investigation and cleanup.