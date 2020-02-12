Man allegedly ‘completely naked’ in front of Subway restaurant in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Feb. 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was arrested Monday after he allegedly was “completely naked” outside a Subway restaurant in St. George, officials said.

A probable cause statement from the 5th District Court of Washington County said James Linnus Dillon, 63, is facing charges of:

Three counts of lewdness involving a child, a class A misdemeanor

Three counts of lewdness; first or second offense, a class B misdemeanor

The arresting officer responded to 400 N. Bluff St. in St. George “regarding a male that was completely naked,” in the middle of the street, the statement said. The female calling to report the incident stated she had two children with her ages 9 and 10.

“Upon arrival I was stopped by another female who had not called the incident into dispatch but stopped me to advise me that the male walking south on Bluff Street had just been completely naked, exposing his genitals in public,” the statement said. “The female who had stopped me advised me that the male, who I recognized as James Dillon from a previous incident, had gotten fully dressed at the Subway restaurant, but left his sweatshirt and belt.”

Dillon was stopped by an assisting officer, the statement said.

The suspect told officers he wanted to invoke his right to remain silent and not answer any questions. The suspect was taken into custody without incident and transported to Washington County Jail with his bail set at $2,500.

Dillon was on probation or parole at the time of the incident.