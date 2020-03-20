Man allegedly threatens to bomb Murray hospital after being denied COVID-19 test

MURRAY, Utah, March 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man allegedly threatened to bomb Intermountain Medical Center in Murray after being denied a COVID-19 test.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Brian James Gosh, 41, is facing a charge of threat of terrorism, a third-degree felony.

The suspect allegedly called the hospital in Murray Wednesday and asked to be tested for the coronavirus.

“When the employee told Gosh that they would not be able to provide him with a test, he got upset and threatened to bring a bomb to the hospital and put it inside the cafeteria or a conference room,” the statement said. “He also made the statement the employee should keep them and their family safe.”

Gosh was arrested and transported to Salt Lake County Jail with his bail set at $10,000.