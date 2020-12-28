Man allegedly tries to carjack vehicle with father, child inside in Emery County

EMERY COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly tried to carjack a vehicle with a father and child inside in Emery County.

A probable cause statement from the 7th District Court of Emery County said DeAngelo Low Williams, 30, is facing charges of:

Aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony

Child kidnapping, a first-degree felony

Aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor

Obstruction of justice, a class A misdemeanor

Possession of a deadly weapon with intent to assault, a class A misdemeanor

Theft by receiving stolen property, a class B misdemeanor

The statement says that on Sunday evening, Williams entered a running vehicle at the gas pumps of a gas station in Green River.

“An adult male was in the back seat feeding a 9-month-old child,” the statement said. “The male startled Mr. Williams and Mr. Williams pointed a handgun at the male and tried to force him out of the vehicle. A physical altercation began where the male had his hoodie and shirt torn and was then hit in the face by the firearm.”

The father was then able to get in the driver’s seat and drive away. He located a deputy at the end of the parking lot and explained to him what was occurring.

“Multiple witnesses saw Mr. Williams holding a handgun in the parking lot then take off running north across Main Street into the parking lot of a truck stop,” the statement said.

The deputy drove across the street and located Williams trying to talk to the driver of another vehicle. The suspect then continued to run north. The deputy then began to pursue the suspect while yelling commands to stop and drop the gun.

Williams then dropped the magazine out of the firearm and then threw the firearm on the ground, the statement said. The deputy then held Williams at gunpoint until backup arrived.

The suspect was taken into custody; a record check showed the firearm was listen stolen out of Warren, Michigan.

Williams was transported to Emery County Jail, where he is being held without bail.