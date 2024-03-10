Man armed with bat jailed after alleged assault in San Juan County

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah, March 10, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was arrested late Sunday morning after the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an assault in the Westwater area.

The alleged victim called dispatch about the incident.

“On Sunday, March 10th, the victim was walking in the Westwater area heading to a residence to pick up his belongings,” says an affidavit filed in the arrest of Eric Wilson Harjo, 36.

“When he got to one of the main roads, he saw a black Hyundai driving towards him. The victim identified the driver as Eric,” says the probable cause statement, filed by an officer of the San Juan County Sheriff‘s Office.

“The vehicle swerved off the side of the road and the victim was almost hit by a vehicle. The victim ran towards the canyon, Eric chased after him with a gun. When he got to the canyon, the victim heard him yell ‘I have a .45 and I will kill you in the canyon.'”

The officer located a black Hyundai parked in from of a residence. Harjo was in the front seat.

“The vehicle was searched. There was no gun located,” the affidavit says. “While talking with Eric, I asked him his name, he would not provide it. I asked multiple time and he would not disclose his identity. I got his name from his girlfriend and another associate.”

Harjo was arrested for investigation of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, and failure to disclose identity, a class B misdemeanor. He was ordered held without bail.