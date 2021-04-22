Man arrested after 2 carjackings in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been arrested after two carjackings in three days in Salt Lake City.

Rigoberto Jesus Galdean, 20, is facing two charges of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, said a probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake City.

On April 19, Galdean allegedly approached the first victim, who was sitting in her vehicle in the area of 1342 S. State St., and pulled out a knife, opened the victim’s driver’s door, and forced her out of the vehicle, the probable cause statement said.

Galdean then allegedly forced the victim give him keys, got in the vehicle and drove away, it said. The robbery was captured on video at the business. That vehicle has yet to be recovered.

On April 21, Galdean “followed another victim and when the victim got in the rental vehicle to drive, the suspect Rigoberto got into the back passenger seat, and said I have a knife and something about a carjacking,” the statement said.

“The victim looked at the suspect and then got out of the vehicle and ran. The suspect, Rigoberto, drove off in the victim’s rental car, and there were numerous calls to police about a reckless driver.”

Galdean then wrecked the stolen vehicle and ran from the scene. He was located by patrol officers in the area of the wreck, the probable cause statement said.

Galdean dropped his flannel jacket and another jacket behind an apartment complex while he was running from the traffic accident. Inside the flannel pockets were allegedly a box cutter, narcotics, and drug paraphernalia, the statement said.

The suspect was transported to the hospital to have his injuries checked on, then transported to Salt Lake County Jail, where he is being held without bail. A federal complaint and detainer are pending on the suspect.