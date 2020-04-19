Man arrested after alleged abuse of 2 minors in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah, April 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Spanish Fork man was arrested after allegedly abusing two minors for a prolonged period of time, according to court documents.

A probable cause statement from Utah County said Jacob Fernandez, 19, is facing two counts of sodomy on a child, a first-degree felony.

On April 13, Spanish Fork patrol officers responded to a residence regarding a delayed report of a sex offense. Two juvenile victims had disclosed to an adult woman that a male suspect had sexually abused them over a period of time, the statement said. The juveniles were one male and one female, between the ages of 8 and 11.

“The female disclosed in an interview that the male suspect, who she identified as Jacob Fernandez, had been touching her buttocks and breast area,” the statement said. “While speaking with Jacob, post Miranda, he admitted to touching the female victim’s buttocks and breast area continuously since 2014. Jacob admitted he knew it was wrong and he was sorry for what he did.”

The juvenile male disclosed that the suspect, also identified as Fernandez, had been sexually abusing him for approximately two years. The boy was allegedly asked to perform two sexual acts on the suspect between April and July 2019, the statement said, and the charges Fernandez is facing are related to those two acts. The suspect has not yet been charged for any sexual abuse related to the female victim, or for further abuse related to the male victim.

Fernandez has no prior criminal history in Utah, the statement said.

He was transported to Utah County Jail, where he is being held without bail.