Man arrested after alleged armed road-rage incident recorded by victim in Summit County

COALVILLE, Utah, Feb. 24, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol troopers in Summit County arrested a 42-year-man Sunday after an alleged armed road-rage incident recorded by the victim.

Robert Andrew Phillips was arrested for investigation of:

Aggravated assault — road rage, a third-degree felony

Reckless driving — road rage, a class A misdemeanor

Failure to register or expired vehicle registration, an infraction

Dispatchers in Summit County received a report of a road rage incident that started on Interstate 80 near mile marker 184 westbound.

“The caller reported a vehicle that had been aggressively driving around the victim in (an) attempt to run them off the road,” Phillips’ arrest document says.

“As the situation escalated, the driver of the reckless vehicle pulled a pistol out

of his center console and pointed it in the direction of the victim and their vehicle.”

The trooper located the vehicle, and was able to get the driver to stop.

“While speaking with the suspect, he stated that he had pointed his pistol at the other vehicle and that they had both been road raging,” the document says.

“I located the suspect’s firearm in the center console shortly after. The victim provided video evidence of the incident and the suspect was taken into custody.”

Phillips was released without bail after agreeing to conditions including he return for court dates to be scheduled.