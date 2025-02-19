Man arrested after alleged pepper spray attack on anti-Trump protestors in downtown SLC

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 18, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police arrested a 38-year-old man Monday after he allegedly used pepper spray to attack people who were downtown as part of a peaceful Presidents Day protest critical of the Trump administration.

The pepper spray attack happened at about 4:33 p.m. near 400 S. State.

“The SLCPD Special Operations Division was leading a multi-agency demonstration safety effort that had several officers escorting the crowd from the Utah Capitol Building to Washington Square,” says a statement issued by SLCPD PR.

“South Salt Lake City Police Officers who were working with SLCPD officers quickly found the 38-year-old suspect and took him into custody pursuant to their investigation. The suspect is identified as 38-year-old Michael Christensen.”

Based on the preliminary investigation, “Christensen allegedly started an argument with several people randomly. Christensen is accused of yelling at marchers and interfering with the event,” the police statement says.

“According to witnesses, Christensen is accused of pulling out a canister of pepper spray and using it against nearby crowd members. SLCPD officers identified four people Christensen is accused of pepper spraying.”

Gold Cross Ambulance responded to further help with care already being given by witnesses. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

During the investigation, officers found Christensen to be in alleged possession of a sharp-edged weapon, drug paraphernalia, and an open container of alcohol.

The motive of this alleged assault is unknown, but officers do not have any information at this time to suggest that Christensen was a counter-protestor or that this incident was targeted, the statement says.

Officers booked Christensen into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on four counts of assault, a class B misdemeanor; use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and lewdness, also class B misdemeanors; and having an open container in public, a class C misdemeanor.

The lewdness charge came after Christensen allegedly lowered his pants and urinated while in the police intake area.

Officers also found Christensen to have active warrants for his arrest.

Christensen was ordered to be held on $2,000 bail, but is no longer listed among current jail inmates.

Photo: Gephardt Daily/ Patrick Benedict