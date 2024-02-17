Man arrested after alleged attempted murder of sister

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 17, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake County man has been booked into jail after the alleged attempted beating murder of his sister and a threat to kill her friend.

Gephardt Daily is withholding the name of the man, in his mid-50s, to protect the privacy of his victim, who is in her early 60s.

An affidavit filed by an officer of the Unified Police Department says the man “punched the victim numerous times in the face and head until the victim was on the ground. (He) retrieved a chord (sic) and tied the victims legs together and proceeded to tie the victims hands behind victims back. (He) drug the victim from the bedroom down the hallway and into the bathroom.”

The man allegedly slammed the victim’s face against the toilet bowl, and told her she would not leave the room alive, the affidavit says. The affidavit says he beat the woman for about two more hours before telling her to go to a concrete room in the basement, saying “that is where the victim will die.”

The man allegedly cut the cords on the victim’s ankles so she could walk downstairs, charging documents say. The woman tried to screw the leg off a coffee table, to use for self-defense, but the suspect stopped her.

The woman’s friend called, and the man demanded the victim answer the phone and tell her friend to come over so he “could kill the friend, too,” the statement says. The man answered the victim’s phone so his victim could speak, “to which the victim screamed ‘Call the police,'” the UPD statement says.

He “began to beat the victim again and told the victim she was going to die here and left the residence. The victim was bleeding from the ears, forehead, eyes, nose, mouth, chest, forearms and left elbow upon police arrival. The victim had a towel soaked in blood around the victims face and hands. (The man) had blood on his shirt, boots and pants.”

The arresting officer noted that the man “has (a) criminal history of fleeing from police and assaulting police officers in attempts to flee arrest.”

The man was arrested at 11:56 p.m. Wednesday and was booked for investigation of murder (attempted), a first-degree felony. He was ordered held without bail.