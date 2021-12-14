Man arrested after alleged gun threat, assault in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Dec. 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — West Jordan police arrested a suspect on multiple felonies Monday after they were called to the scene of a fight involving a gun.

Maverick Scott Johnson, 27, faces charges of:

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Assault, a class B misdemeanor

Threat of violence, a class B misdemeanor

Dispatchers alerted West Jordan Police officers to a call about the fight, and told the suspect had left in a dark-colored truck.

The victim, identified in police documents as K.M., was interviewed, and said the suspect came to his residence at about 2:30 to 3 a.m., and yelled for the victim to come out and fight. A roommate told the suspect the victim was not home, Johnson’s probable cause statement says. The suspect drove away in the truck.

K.M. said he later went for a walk, and returned to find the suspect in the truck was back. The K.M. called out to Johnson and asked what the problem was, the statement says.

K.M. told police Johnson rushed at him and accused him of hurting “Sam.” The victim told Johnson he didn’t understand, and said Johnson then “retrieved a handgun from his hip, cocked it, and pointed it at K.M.’s face” and threatened to kill him, and headbutted him, giving K.M. a bloody lip.

A female who was with the suspect also approached the victim asking where “Drew” was and where her grandmother’s ashes were. The victim said he did not know, the police report says. K.M. ran into his residence, and informed the suspect his roommate was on the phone with dispatch.

Police were able to learn the location of Johnson’s residence, and took him and the woman into custody for questioning.

“Post Miranda, the female admitted that the AP wanted to go confront K.M. about his stolen items.”

The woman denied seeing Johnson point a gun at K.M., but said she knows Johnson always had a handgun with him.

Post Miranda, Johnson “admitted that he and the female went looking for someone named ‘Drew’ who had threatened his family. The AP stated he saw who he believed to be ‘Drew’ (K.M.) walking down the road. AP stated he confronted K.M. and told him to leave his family alone. The AP admitted to drawing his firearm, a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun (black and silver in color), and telling K.M. to leave his family alone.

“The AP denied telling K.M. he was going to kill him but said he would beat (K.M.) to a pulp. The AP stated he left with the female and most likely left his firearm in a holster in his truck.”

Detectives served a search warrant on the residence, and located the firearm hidden in a cabinet.

According to the probable cause statement, Johnson was convicted of one count of domestic violence criminal mischief on March 3, 2021 making him unable to legally own a firearm within the State of Utah.

Johnson was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail, where he is being held without bail.