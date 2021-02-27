Victim in kidnapping, sexual assault left naked at side of road outside Grantsville, police say

GRANTSVILLE, Utah, Feb. 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 27-year-old man was booked into the Tooele County Jail after a woman found naked in Grantsville told police he had kidnapped her, robbed her, and assaulted her last spring.

Martin Kol was booked into jail on Thursday on suspicion of five first-degree felonies:

Forcible sodomy

Aggravated human trafficking

Aggravated robbery

Aggravated kidnapping

Aggravated sexual assault

Two alleged accomplices, not named in the probable cause statement, were jailed on parole violations.

“On 5/18/19 it was reported by the victim that she was held against her will in a moving vehicle and she was physically and sexually assaulted during the time she was in that vehicle,” the probable cause statement says. “She was not free to leave the vehicle and was held physically in the vehicle. The victim reported that the vehicle never slowed enough for her to jump out.”

The victim told officers that, while in the car, she was forced to disrobe and perform sexual acts,” it says. The clothing and other items were taken and not returned, the victim told officers.

“She was dropped off within Grantsville City limits naked on the side of the road. The victim had to walk to an area where she saw lights to call for help,” the statement says.

DNA was recovered from the victim, and a warrant was planned to take a swab from the suspect, the statement said, and was found to match DNA later taken from Kol, the statement said.

Post Miranda, Kol invoked his right to an attorney. It was suggested (and approved) that he be held without bail due in part to the seriousness of the charges and his extensive criminal history, the probable cause statement said.