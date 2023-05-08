Man arrested after alleged luggage theft at SLC International Airport

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Airport Division have arrested a 47-year-old man accused of stealing luggage from the arrivals’ baggage carousel at Salt Lake City International Airport.

The investigation started at 7:57 p.m. Sunday when officers were notified of someone potentially in an unauthorized part of the airport. Officers responded and found a bag, says a statement issued by police. To help ensure the safety of people in the airport, the SLCPD conducted a screening of the bag to ensure there were no explosives inside.

SLCPD officers, working with Airport Operations, found video of the man taking the bag from the baggage carousel and then entering the stairwell, ditching the bag, and then leaving the airport on a shuttle bus.

Officers found the man, later identified as George Raska Jr., at a parking lot near 50 S. Redwood Road. Officers took Raska into custody.

Officers worked with the bag’s owner to conduct an inventory and learned the bag contained several electronics and a Rolex watch inside. The bag’s owner did not report anything missing. Officers estimated the bag’s value, with its contents, to be nearly $10,000.

After being processed, officers booked Raska into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on charges of theft, failure to disclose identity, and criminal trespass.

The Salt Lake City Police Department works with Salt Lake City International Airport and airline officials to proactively address luggage theft. This includes conducting enhanced patrols throughout the airport and undercover operations.

The Salt Lake City Police Department reminds community members that checked luggage can be lost, stolen or damaged during transit. It is important to consider keeping valuable items with you in your carry-on luggage or a personal bag when traveling to avoid the risks associated with checked luggage.