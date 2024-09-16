Man arrested after alleged ‘road rage’ incident in Hurricane that left woman critically injured

HURRICANE, Utah, Sept. 16, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was arrested shortly after a rollover incident in Hurricane that sent an 18-year-old woman to the hospital in critical condition.

Usitai Gordon Tuiloli, 22, was arrested less than two hours after the incident for investigation of alleged failure to remain at an accident involving serious injury, a second-degree felony, and for reckless driving, a class A misdemeanor.

According to the Hurricane City police, the accident happened about 10:38 p.m. Saturday on State Route 9 when one of the occupants of a pickup truck was thrown from the vehicle when it rolled near mile marker 6.

The victim, an 18-year-old woman, “had a large gash to her knee, abrasions on her arms, and injuries to her head,” says Tuiloli’s affidavit. “The gash was extremely deep which will cause permanent disfigurement with scaring.

“While rendering aid to the female, another party involved stated a van was the cause of the accident but the van left the scene after saying ‘f… you’ before driving away.

“Many minutes later, the suspect, identified as Usitai Tuiloli, returned to the crash scene. Officers spoke with multiple witnesses on scene, who stated the van was involved in a road rage incident near 4400 West and State Street.”

Witnesses told Hurricane Police officers “the van was tailgating and cutting them off. One driver stated they were in a verbal altercation when they stopped at the traffic light at 3400 West and State Street. The witness stated the vehicle began slamming on its brakes in front of him. One driver stated the van rapidly applied the brakes which caused the driver to swerve, striking another vehicle and causing the vehicle to roll.”

Police gathered multiple witness statements, then approached Usitai and advised him of his Miranda Rights.

Usitai stated he turned East onto State Street from Telegraph Street. While driving, he observed a truck driving recklessly. He stated the driver was flipping him off and yelling at him. Usitai stated they stopped at the light at 3700 West and State Street when the other vehicle rolled down his window and began yelling at him.

“Usitai stated he wanted to follow the truck to try and figure out why the driver was acting this way. Usitai stated they traveled east when the vehicle in front of him rapidly applied the brakes.”

Usitai told officers he changed lanes into the left lane to pass the vehicle. Usitai stated he saw an SUV in front of him and wanted to change lanes. Usitai stated he changed lanes in front of the other vehicle and was really close to the vehicle, cutting it off.

“Usitai stated he continued east when he observed the truck attempt to pass him on the left. He observed the truck collide with another truck and begin to roll in front of him. Usitai stated he knew he was involved in the accident and didn’t remain on scene. He went to the intersection of 2260 West and State Street before turning around after being told by his wife to do so.”

“The crash was caused by Usitai operating in willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons due to his lack of care for the other vehicles around him. Usitai was an operator of a vehicle and committed an offense in response to an incident that occurred or escalated upon a roadway and with the intent to endanger or intimidate an individual in another vehicle.

“Usitai retaliated by cutting off the other vehicle and speeding away. Multiple statements also state that Usitai was yelling at the other people and vehicles involved. Usitai knew he had been involved in a crash and failed to immediately stop and remain on scene.”

Usitai was arrested at 12:58 a.m. Sunday. He was ordered held on $5,000 bail. As of late Monday morning, he was not listed among inmates of the Purgatory Correctional Facility.