Man arrested after allegedly assaulting woman at senior living community in Layton

LAYTON, Utah, April 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 74-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman at the senior living community where they both live in Layton.

A probable cause statement from the 5th District Court of Davis County said David Scott Watson is facing charges of:

Object rape, a first-degree felony

Aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

On Sunday, the 75-year-old victim told officials she woke up to being physically assaulted in her room at her senior living community. The victim reported she was punched several times on her face and chest while the suspect yelled at her, the statement said.

“Victim reported she fought back against the suspect, described as an elderly male with a bald head, a mustache, wearing a dark robe and black work-type gloves and no shoes,” the statement said. “Victim reported after a time of fighting, the suspect tired out. Victim is very limited on her movement and was unable to leave the bedroom at this time.”

The victim told officials the suspect then removed his robe and was naked underneath. He then allegedly touched her inappropriately.

“Victim reported soon after, the suspect became light-headed and fainted, hitting his head, causing it to bleed on her floor,” the statement said. “Victim reported the suspect then got up and put the robe back on and left her apartment.”

She then called the police. A Layton police officer who responded to the call observed an elderly man holding a white garbage bag walk off of the property and to a dumpster nearby. The officer observed the man throw the bag into the dumpster. The officer made contact with the man, who identified himself as Watson, a current resident at the senior living community.

“The officer observed Mr. Watson had a cut on his head, and dried blood around the cut,” the statement said. “Watson was a bald male with a mustache, however at this time a physical description of the suspect was unknown. It was then learned the suspect had a peculiar walk, and the officer observed Watson also had a peculiar walk.”

Watson was stopped in the lobby of the senior living community.

“The garbage bag was recovered from the dumpster, and inside the bag was a dark robe and a pair of black work gloves,” the statement said. “David was taken to the hospital after complaining of being lightheaded, and while there, told officers he did not want to answer questions without his attorney present.”

He was transported to Davis County Jail, where he is being held without bail.