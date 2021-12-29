Man arrested after allegedly attempting to run over pregnant girlfriend twice in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah, Dec. 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A domestic violence suspect has been arrested after allegedly trying to run over his pregnant girlfriend twice in Millcreek Monday afternoon.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said the suspect, age 30, is facing two charges of attempted murder, a first-degree felony, and attempted kidnapping, a second-degree felony.

“The subject and victim were involved in a domestic violence incident on 27 Dec.,” the statement said. “The victim was three to four months pregnant and the subject knew she was pregnant. SLCPD responded and was unable to locate the victim or subject.”

Two uninvolved and independent witnesses called in and stated the subject and victim had been near Tanner Park in Millcreek.

“The witnesses stated the subject was in a vehicle and drove on the sidewalk in an attempt to run the victim over,” the statement said. “The victim had to jump out of the way to avoid being run over and ran to two different houses begging for help. The victim was able to flee westbound but the subject caught up to her, put her in a chokehold and attempted to drag her into the vehicle. The victim again escaped and ran westbound.”

The subject then allegedly drove onto the sidewalk a second time and attempted to run the victim over and she again had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

Officers located the suspect and victim less than half a mile away from where the incident occurred and took the suspect into custody.

The victim did not want to cooperate with the investigation, the statement said.

“The subject spontaneously uttered he was angry at the victim, wanted his keys back and that it was his fault,” the statement said. “The subject stated he knew the victim was pregnant.”

The suspect was transported to Salt Lake County Jail, where he is being held without bail.

Court records indicate he is a convicted felon in California for sex offenses with a minor, robbery and other crimes, the statement said. Some of those crimes occurred while the he was a juvenile. He was also convicted of a domestic violence charge in Utah in 2018.