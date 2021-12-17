Man arrested after allegedly causing $20K in damages to Salt Lake City beauty store

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been arrested after allegedly causing some $20,000 in damages to a Salt Lake City beauty store.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake City said Hugh Anthony Smith, 31, is facing charges of:

Felony commercial obstruction, a second-degree felony

Criminal mischief, loss over $5,000, a second-degree felony

Assault, a class B misdemeanor

Criminal trespass with attempt to annoy or cause injury, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Disorderly conduct after request to stop, a class C misdemeanor

The arresting officer from Salt Lake City Police Department responded to Got Beauty at 904 E. 2100 South Wednesday evening, the statement said, on a report of a man that was fighting with other people and breaking property at the store.

“Dispatch advised via radio that the male was being held down on the ground but was still actively breaking things and continuing to break free,” the statement said. “Officers arrived and placed the male into handcuffs.”

The store owner said that Smith had been walking around their store for approximately 25 minutes and his behavior “was very strange and made the female employees uncomfortable,” the statement said. “The store owner called her husband to respond to the store to help out with Mr. Smith. The store owner’s husband arrived and Mr. Smith was asked to leave multiple times but refused.”

At one point, Smith did leave the store, then tried to come back in. He got into a physical altercation with the store owner’s husband, who was attempting to keep him out of the store.

The husband received lacerations to both of his hands and was evaluated by medical.

“I asked the store owner of the estimated damages to the property, which she estimated was $20,000,” the statement said.

Smith was searched and officers allegedly found two used needles in his pockets.

He was read his Miranda rights and said he agreed to answer questions.

“Mr. Smith’s story was all over the place and was very hard to follow or understand,” the statement said. “I had medical respond because I was told that Mr. Smith had been pepper sprayed by one of the employees. Mr. Smith was evaluated by medical and cleared and claimed no other injuries.”

Smith was transported to Salt Lake County Jail, where he was later ordered to be released with conditions.