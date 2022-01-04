Man arrested after allegedly entering Logan apartment, punching resident for ‘revenge’

LOGAN, Utah, Jan. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been arrested after allegedly entering a Logan apartment and punching the resident.

A probable cause statement from the 1st District Court of Cache County said Christopher Archuleta, 18, is facing charges of:

Burglary, a second-degree felony

Riot, a third-degree felony

Assault, a class B misdemeanor

Disorderly conduct, an infraction

The arresting officer from Logan Police Department responded to a report of a dispute early Saturday morning, the statement says.

“The victim stated Christopher went into the victim’s apartment with a female,” the statement said. “Christopher pushed his way into the apartment uninvited and started punching the victim. The fight moved outside to the public parking lot and another female and male joined in on the fight.”

The victim received bloody knuckles and a bloody nose from the altercation, the statement said.

One of the females said that she and the others met up before the incident and “arranged to go to the victim’s apartment to assault him for revenge on alleged past abuse,” the statement said. “I observed injuries to Christopher’s knuckles consistent with assaulting another individual.”

Archuleta was also found to have a warrant for his arrest.

He was transported to Cache County Jail with his bail set at $15,000.