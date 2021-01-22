Man arrested after allegedly firing AK-47 outside SLC apartment

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been arrested after allegedly firing an AK-47 outside a Salt Lake City apartment.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Kirk Neil Madsen, 41, is facing charges of:

Purchase, transfer, possession, use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

29 counts of felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony

Failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor

On Tuesday just after 2 p.m., Madsen went the victim’s apartment in Salt Lake City, the statement said. The victim is known to him and he knocked on the door with the intention of having her go to Grantsville with him.

“Post Miranda, Kirk said that he thought he saw movement inside of the apartment and believed the victim and possibly another person were inside of the apartment,” the statement said. “Kirk said he grew impatient waiting for them to come outside so he fired off his AK-47 rifle once, which he said is a fully automatic rifle that cleared out an entire 30 round magazine, which had 29 rounds in it at the time.”

Madsen said he had fired the rounds trying to scare the man who he thought was in the apartment with the victim. Madsen said he went to his car and put the gun in just as officers were arriving. The suspect said the officers told him to stop, but he got in his car and left.

“Witnesses on scene showed officer video of A/P (accused person) with rifle just after the shots were fired and A/P was putting rifle in vehicle,” the statement said.

Madsen is a Category 2 restricted person, which means he cannot possess firearms, and after being read his Miranda rights, he said he knew that he was not permitted to possess any firearms.

The AK-47 has not yet been recovered.

Madsen was ordered to be released with conditions.