Man arrested after allegedly firing bullets into car in South Ogden ‘road rage’ incident

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah, May 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 41-year-old man was booked into the Weber County jail after a reported road rage incident in which bullets were fired into a car with three occupants, one of them a juvenile in a car seat.

Caleb Brent Baldwin was charged on suspicion of:

Two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony

Felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony

Three counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Baldwin was arrested on Tuesday, a week after the May 2 incident.

“On 5/2/23, (a) South Ogden officer took a report of a road rage incident where ultimately shots were fired into a vehicle by an unknown suspect at the area of Wall and Riverdale Road in South Ogden,” Baldwin’s arrest documents say.

“Complainant stated there was three people in her vehicle at the time, one being a minor child in a car seat.”

The officer documented several bullet holes in the victims’ vehicle, noting “one of the slugs was lodged in the headrest where one of the victims was sitting.”

The female victim reported that the front seat passenger of the white GMC “was holding a handgun when they pulled up next to them. The female victim advised the suspect was telling her to pull over while he was holding the handgun. The suspect ultimately shot into their vehicle while they were driving through South Ogden.”

The officer found a 9mm casing in the area, the probable cause statement says.

The adult male victim was able to identify the suspect vehicle as a 2012 GMC Terrain SUV with “Life elevated” Arches-design plates.

“Your affiant was able to check plates in Ogden on the night of 5/2/23. There was only one vehicle that matched this year of (the) vehicle with Arches plates,” the statement says.

The SUV was registered to the wife of Baldwin.

“A lineup was ultimately generated with Caleb Baldwin and the male victim was able to positively identify Caleb Baldwin as the suspect who had shot at their vehicle. It was learned that Caleb has a history of being in possession of firearms and is a convicted violent felon.”

A search warrant was obtained for the vehicle and residence, and a 9mm handgun was found in the residence.

“Caleb denied being involved or owning a gun. No other adult residents in the house admitted to owning a gun,” charging documents say.

After his arrest, Baldwin was ordered to be held without bail.