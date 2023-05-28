Man arrested after allegedly fleeing police, reckless driving, lewdness

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, May 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was booked into the Salt Lake County jail Saturday after allegedly fleeing police during an incident four days earlier.

On Tuesday, May 23, South Jordan police responded to a call of a suspicious person parked outside a VASA fitness center.

The man, later identified as 28-year-old Angelo Gonzalo Ginora, “was attempting to get phone numbers from females in the parking lot of the VASA Fitness, and was also claiming to be 18 years old,” arrest documents say. “I was informed that he was sitting in a blue Chevy Malibu.”

Two South Jordan Police officers approached the car on foot, Gonzalo Ginora’s probable cause statement says.

“As I was approaching the vehicle, Angelo attempted to reverse out of his parking spot. As he was reversing I knocked on the window. He stopped the vehicle and partially rolled down the window.”

The reporting officer explained why he was there, “and he began acting confused.”

The SJPD officer asked for ID, and was handed a wallet.

“While he was retrieving the wallet his vehicle began to roll forward. I asked him to place the vehicle in park.”

Gonzalo Ginori manipulated the gear shift, but left it in drive, the statement says. The lead officer opened the wallet and found it was empty.

Lewdness

“At that time my backing officer informed me that his pants were down. I looked and observed that his gym short had been pulled down to the point that his upper thighs were exposed. I then saw a tablet computer placed against his dashboard where his instrument display was.”

The tablet was playing a pornographic video, the statement says.

“At that point Angelo began to drive forward. I gave commands for him to stop his vehicle. Angelo continued and drove northbound away from officers. Myself and Officer Palmer returned to our vehicles and began to follow the vehicle in an attempt to stop it. Officer Palmer observed Angelo commit multiple traffic violations, including running red lights.”

Recklessness

Officers, following with lights and sirens activated, noted more dangerous driving, including a Gonzalo Ginori turning his car toward officers and avoiding a head-on collision by swerving at the last second, arrest documents say. Soon after, officers discontinued the pursuit.

The suspect was spotted Saturday by West Valley City police, who alerted South Jordan officers.

Post Miranda, the suspect told officers he was waiting outside the fitness center for a friend.

“Angelo said he was reversing out of the parking stall to leave when he observed South Jordan Police making contact with him. Angelo admits to speaking with officers on scene. Officers asked Angelo for his identity, which Angelo provides. Angelo said he got nervous and took off.”

The suspect admitted he heard the order to stop and the sirens, and observed the emergency lights.

“I asked Angelo why he did stop for police, which he stated (was because) he was scared. I asked Angelo about the pornography that he was watching on his cell phone, which he stated he was watching music videos of girls shaking their a**es. Angelo said he did not watch porn. I asked Angelo about having his clothes pulled down, which he denied the claims.”

The suspect was on parole at the time of the incident, his probable cause statement says. He was booked on suspicion of:

Failure to stop or respond at command of police, a third-degree felony

Lewdness, a class B misdemeanor

Reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor

He was ordered held without bail.