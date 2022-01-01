Man arrested after allegedly kicking in door of Provo home, throwing rock through window

PROVO, Utah, Dec. 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning after he allegedly kicked in the door of a home in Provo and threw a 17 pound rock through the window.

A probable cause statement from Utah County said Mounga Darren Vaimapuna Mangisi, 22, is facing charges of:

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Criminal mischief, a third-degree felony

Criminal trespass within a dwelling, a class A misdemeanor

Possession of a controlled substance schedule I/II/analog, a class A misdemeanor

The reporting parties, a man and woman, stated that they were asleep in bed when they heard what sounded like someone banging on the front door, the statement said. The man began walking to the front door when the suspect allegedly kicked in the front door, causing damage to the door jamb and wall behind the front door. The man whose home it was returned to his bedroom and closed the door with himself and the woman inside.

The suspect then began to hit the bedroom door while the man held it closed, resulting in the damage to the door, the statement said.

“After the male could not get into the room he went back outside and picked up a large rock from the garden bed,” the statement said. “The large rock was weighed in at 17 pounds. The man threw the rock through the bedroom window, causing the window to shatter.”

The rock hit the woman in the left hip, then hit a dresser, the statement said.

Mangisi was later located by officers and read his Miranda rights.

“Mounga stated that he was hearing voices from the walls that sounded like someone screaming,” the statement said. “Mounga admitted to then kicking in the door and entering the home to find the screaming. Mounga admitted to entering the home and throwing the rock through the window.”

At the time of questioning the suspect had what appeared to be fresh burn marks on his lips and gave the jail staff a white crystal-like substance from his sock. This substance field tested positive for methamphetamine.

The suspect was transported to Utah County Jail with his bail set at $5,000.