Man arrested after allegedly kicking Salt Lake City library staff members while refusing to wear mask

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly refusing to wear a mask in Salt Lake City Public Library then kicking library staff members and punching at least one security guard.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake City said Victor Anthony Michini, 18, is facing charges of:

Disarming a police officer, a first-degree felony

Assault, a class B misdemeanor

Interference with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Disorderly conduct, an infraction

When the suspect refused to wear a mask in the library, staff members asked him to don a mask or leave, the statement said.

“Subject refused and became angry,” the statement said. “Subject hit a computer monitor, knocking it to the floor. Subject then kicked a chair and library staff. As library security attempted to detain the subject, he hit them with a closed fist and attempted to run out.”

Michini was detained by security guards until officers arrived.

“Subject was resisting officers verbal commands and direction,” the statement said. “Subject refused to place his hands behind his back and struggled to prevent officers from restraining him.”

He also grabbed an officer’s weapon and attempted to pull it away, the statement said. Michini had to be placed into the WRAP restraint system in order to be taken into custody. The WRAP immobilizes the body and restricts a subject’s ability to kick or do harm.

Michini was transported to Salt Lake County Jail, where he was later ordered to be released with conditions.