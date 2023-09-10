Man arrested after allegedly leaving scene of Kaysville injury accident

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Sept. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 23-year-old driver was arrested in Kaysville early Saturday morning after troopers say the man walked away from the scene of an injury accident.

A probable cause statement filed in the arrest of Alexander Julian Lopez says Utah Highway Patrol troopers were called at 1:16 a.m. to the scene of the accident, on northbound Interstate 15 near the Burton Lane exit in Kaysville, on a report of an accident with a driver leaving.

“When I arrived it was made known to me that the driver of the vehicle had left on foot,” the UHP trooper’s account says.

“The witnesses described the driver as a male wearing a white shirt with a tattoo on his face and neck. The witness explained the subject vehicle veered to the right and collided with the concrete barrier in the shoulder. Both of the passengers were injured in the crash.”

An officer spotted Lopez near the Kaysville Pond, “and saw him run back into the bushes,” the affidavit says. “After setting up containment we decided to clear the area to see if he would come back out of the bushes. The DPS helicopter was able to observe him leave his cover and he was taken into custody” at 2:44 a.m.

According to police radio accounts, the DPS helicopter found Lopez by detecting his heat signature after troopers withdrew in an attempt to make him believe they had left.

A records check on Lopez showed he had a suspended driver’s license and was required to have an ignition interlock device installed in his vehicle, the affidavit says.

“Trooper Corbridge checked the vehicle and there was no ignition interlock installed. I transported Lopez to Layton IHC for a medical clearance. After the medical clearance, Lopez was transported to the Davis County Jail.”

He was booked for investigation of:

Failure to remain at accident involving injury, a class A misdemeanor

Interference with arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Interlock restricted driver operating vehicle without IL system, a class B misdemeanor

Driving on suspended or revoked license, a class C misdemeanor

Fail to operate within single lane, an infraction

Any charges will be determined by the Davis County District Attorney’s Office.