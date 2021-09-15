Man arrested after allegedly ramming Ogden patrol vehicle

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been arrested after allegedly fleeing from officials, then ramming a patrol vehicle in Ogden.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Weber County said Jason Wilder, 29, is facing charges of:

Two counts of aggravated assault targeting law enforcement, a second-degree felony

Failure to respond to officer’s signal to stop, a third-degree felony

Reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor

Failure to remain at scene of accident, a class B misdemeanor

Driving on a denied license, a class B misdemeanor

Failure to signal, an infraction

Drive on wrong side of roadway, an infraction

On Sept.11, the arresting officer said he observed a vehicle parked at 27th Street and Adams Avenue in Ogden and observed a male driver and female passenger exit the vehicle and walk into an apartment.

“I was able to clearly see the male and observed him and the passenger, exit the apartment, get back into the vehicle and drive off,” the statement said. “A traffic stop was initiated for traffic violations at 28th Street and Washington Boulevard. The vehicle stopped and as soon as I exited our vehicle, the vehicle took off and fled from us.”

The vehicle traveled at a high rate of speed northbound, and the driver “continued to drive erratic and recklessly,” the statement said. “The vehicle drove on the wrong side of Washington Boulevard and was swerving in and out of traffic.”

Other detectives then saw the vehicle stopped at a red light on 25th Street and Monroe Boulevard.

“They turned on their red and blue lights and stopped in front of the vehicle,” the statement said. “Detectives were out of their vehicle and started to approach the vehicle when the driver hit the gas and rammed the front of the detectives’ vehicle. The vehicle then fled south at a high rate of speed and was eventually lost.”

On Sept. 13, Clearfield police located the same vehicle parked at an apartment complex. Wilder was located and arrested inside an apartment at the complex.

He was transported to Weber County Jail, where he is being held without bail.