Man arrested after allegedly ramming vehicle from behind on I-15 near Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Dec. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been arrested after allegedly ramming a vehicle from behind on Interstate 15 near Cedar City Tuesday.

A probable cause statement from the 5th District Court of Iron County said Christopher Payge Cross, 36, is facing charges of:

Failure to remain at scene of accident involving serious injury, a third-degree felony

Use or possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Possession or use of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor

Operate vehicle without license or registration, a class C misdemeanor

At approximately 12:34 p.m., dispatch advised officers of a rollover accident on northbound Interstate 15 at mile marker 75.

A witness told the arresting officer, from Utah Highway Patrol in Cedar City, that a tan vehicle came from behind them at a high rate of speed.

“Witness stated the vehicle struck another vehicle from behind and ran the car off the road to the right causing it to roll over,” the statement said.

The driver of the suspect vehicle then left the area northbound. Officials searched the area and found the suspect vehicle in Parowan, parked behind a Chevron station. Cross and another individual were located across the street at a Maverik gas station.

Without being questioned, Cross stated “he screwed up and left the scene of the accident because he knew he would be in trouble,” the statement said. The arresting officer also noticed he was sweating profusely, the statement said.

Cross was read his Miranda rights and said that “while in St. George Utah this morning he used heroin and drank a few shots of vodka before leaving to head up north to Orem to work,” the statement said. “Cross stated he knew he hit another vehicle but got scared and left the scene because he knew he would be in trouble because he had heroin in the car with him.”

Cross was also given a breath test which showed a blood alcohol content of .060 at 3:20 p.m. Cross told officers after he crashed and made it to Parowan and parked his car he used about a gram of heroin trying to get rid of all he had on him.

When Cross was searched, a small amount of heroin was allegedly found in the pocket of his pants. In another pants pocket were six used needles, three of which had “product” inside them, the statement said. A search of bags found on the suspect yielded heroin, marijuana and more dirty needles.

The suspect’s criminal history shows prior drug and DUI convictions.

The driver of the vehicle that Cross rammed was transported by ground ambulance to Cedar City Hospital with minor injuries.

Cross was transported to Iron County Jail, where he is being held without bail.